UPDATE 1-Canada's economy picks up speed in February
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's economy picks up speed in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Economy grows 0.3 percent in Feb vs forecast of 0.2 pct

* Mining, energy and manufacturing boost growth

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s economy grew faster than expected in February, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, and it revised upward the growth estimate for January, citing strength in potash mining, oil and gas and manufacturing.

Gross domestic product by industry expanded 0.3 percent in the month, compared with market forecasts for 0.2 percent growth. Statscan said the economy grew 0.3 percent in January, up from 0.2 percent initially estimated.

Compared with February 2012, gross domestic product expanded 1.7 percent.

The biggest lift came from mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction, which expanded 2.2 percent thanks to a significant increase in output from potash mines, increased oil production and support activities in the energy sector.

The hard-hit manufacturing sector continued to recover with 0.8 percent growth and construction gained 0.2 percent.

Overall, goods-producing industries grew 0.9 percent.

Services, by contrast, eked out a mere 0.1 percent gain as the end of a labor dispute in professional hockey continued to boost the arts and entertainment sector, offsetting a downturn in wholesale trade.

