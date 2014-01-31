FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada economy grows for fifth month in Nov, by 0.2 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada economy grows for fifth month in Nov, by 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Nov +0.2 pct is as expected; +0.3 pct in Sept/Oct

* Current pace suggests excess capacity being absorbed

* Lead drivers are energy industry, mining, retail

* Manufacturing down after two months of gains

OTTAWA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew for the fifth straight month in November, by 0.2 percent as expected, as a recovery in the oil industry overcame a decline in manufacturing, according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday.

The gains followed increases of 0.3 percent in both September and October, a pace consistent with the Bank of Canada’s view that excess capacity in the economy would gradually be absorbed.

Oil and gas extraction rose 2.6 percent, following a 0.7 percent decline in October, and mining and quarrying was up by 1.3 percent. Cold snaps helped boost utilities by 2.1 percent. Manufacturing fell 0.5 percent after two months of increases.

Overall the goods sector gained 0.4 percent while the services side rose by 0.2 percent, with advances in retail, finance and insurance, the public sector, arts and entertainment, and transportation, but declines in wholesale trade and professional services.

Statistics Canada adjusts the data for inflation and seasonal factors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.