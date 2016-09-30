FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Canada economy grows more than expected in July
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canada economy grows more than expected in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy got off to a stronger-than-expected start in the third quarter, fueled by a rebound in oil and gas extraction that had been disrupted by wildfires in Alberta earlier this year, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent in July, topping analysts' forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent. June's growth was unrevised at 0.6 percent.

The report will likely reinforce expectations that the economy recovered in the third quarter after shrinking in the second quarter due to weak exports and the impact of May's wildfires in the oil-producing province of Alberta.

Activity in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector jumped 3.9 percent in July. The non-conventional oil extraction sector surged 19 percent as production returned to normal after the wildfire and maintenance shutdowns in April.

The accommodation and food industry also contributed to economic growth with activity rising 1.4 percent, the fastest pace since July 2012, as Canada saw an influx of tourists.

Manufacturing rose 0.4 percent, helped by a rise in non-durable goods. But construction tumbled 0.8 percent, the sector's fourth monthly decline in a row, partly due to a decrease in residential building.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.