Canada PM worried by lower growth rates, sees impact on jobs
January 23, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

Canada PM worried by lower growth rates, sees impact on jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ottawa, Bank of Canada have cut growth forecasts

* Lower growth will have fiscal impact, says PM

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canada is concerned by the slowing of the global economy in the last six months, which will hit the domestic economy and hamper job creation, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.

Harper made his comments shortly after the Bank of Canada slashed its forecast for fourth quarter 2012 growth to 1.0 percent from 2.5 percent. Last October Ottawa cut its 2013 growth prediction to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent.

“There has been a general slowing of the global economy over the past half year. So it is obviously a concern to us,” Harper told reporters in Cambridge, Ontario.

“It’s going to obviously ... hav(e) some fiscal impact on us, will have some impact on the pace of job creation,” he added in televised remarks.

Harper said he was encouraged the economy had continued to create jobs despite the growth slowdown.

Canada’s economy created 39,800 jobs in December, cutting jobless rate to a four-year low of 7.1 percent.

