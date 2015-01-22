FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harper backs Bank of Canada rate cut, doesn't plan fiscal stimulus
#Market News
January 22, 2015

Harper backs Bank of Canada rate cut, doesn't plan fiscal stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Stephen Harper voiced complete confidence in the Bank of Canada on Thursday and said its interest rate cut on Wednesday, which caught markets by surprise, was appropriate.

However, he said Canadian economic growth prospects remain extremely strong and that he did not see the need for additional stimulus in the government’s 2015-16 budget, which he said would be balanced.

