Canada's Harper: Economy will continue to grow despite oil price

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy will continue to grow despite a sharp fall in the price of oil, but there is plenty of concern in energy-producing province of Alberta, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.

Harper, speaking to reporters, also repeated a promise that his Conservative government would balance the budget in the 2015-16 fiscal year. Canada is a major oil exporter and the crude price slide has hit revenues. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, writing by David Ljunggren)