FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada new home prices edge up 0.1 percent in September
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada new home prices edge up 0.1 percent in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - New home prices in Canada edged up by 0.1 percent in September from August, pushed higher by strength in the major regions of Toronto and Vancouver, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Market analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent increase. Compared with a year earlier, prices were up by 1.3 percent.

The Toronto and Oshawa region, which accounts for 28.8 percent of the Canadian market, posted a 0.2 percent gain. Builders cited market conditions for what was the eighth consecutive monthly gain in the region.

Prices in Vancouver rose by 0.4 percent, also on market conditions.

Prices increased in nine of the 21 metropolitan areas, were unchanged in eight and fell in four.

The new housing price index excludes apartments and condominiums, which the government says are a particular cause for concern and which account for one-third of new housing.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.