FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada new housing prices grow at fastest pace in nearly 9 years
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canada new housing prices grow at fastest pace in nearly 9 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian new home prices in May grew at their fastest pace in almost nine years, soaring 0.7 percent from April on strength in the booming markets of Toronto and Vancouver, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.2 percent advance. May’s increase was the largest since the 1.0 percent jump recorded in July 2007.

The Liberal government is concerned about rapidly rising prices in Toronto and Vancouver and is mulling more restrictions on mortgages.

The combined region of Toronto and Oshawa - which accounts for 27.92 percent of the entire Canadian market - posted a 1.9 percent gain, the highest in 27 years. Builders cited market conditions and the price of land.

Market conditions also helped drive up new home prices in Vancouver by 1.1 percent.

Overall, housing prices increased by 2.7 percent from May 2015, the largest year-on-year rise since the 2.7 percent advance seen in September 2010.

The new housing price index excludes apartments and condominiums, which the government says are a particular cause for concern and which account for one-third of new housing.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.