FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Canada new housing prices up 0.4 pct in July on Toronto strength
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canada new housing prices up 0.4 pct in July on Toronto strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canadian new housing prices rose more than expected in July, climbing 0.4 percent from June on continued strength in the hot market of Toronto, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.

The monthly increase, the 16th in a row, was greater than the 0.2 percent advance forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Prices in the combined Toronto-Oshawa region, which accounts for 27.92 percent of the Canadian market, rose by 1.0 percent. Builders cited market conditions and prices on new listings as reasons for the increase.

Prices in Vancouver, another booming market, climbed 0.6 percent. The rapid rise in prices in the two major cities have raised concerns that their markets are becoming overheated.

The new housing price index excludes apartments and condominiums, which the government says are a particular cause for worry and which account for one-third of new housing.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.