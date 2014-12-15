FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian existing home sales unchanged in November -CREA
December 15, 2014

Canadian existing home sales unchanged in November -CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada were unchanged in November from October, suggesting Canada’s housing market has lost momentum as it heads into the traditionally slower winter months, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was flat last month from October. Actual sales for November, not seasonally adjusted, were up 2.7 percent from November 2013.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.2 percent from November 2013. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

