Canadian home sales rise in October

TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada edged higher in October from September, suggesting Canada’s housing market was carrying some momentum into the traditionally slower winter months, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity rose 0.7 percent last month from September. Actual sales for October, not seasonally adjusted, were up 7.0 percent from October 2013.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.5 percent from October 2013. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bernadette Baum)