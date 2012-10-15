FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada home sales rise 2.5 pct in September from August-CREA
October 15, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Canada home sales rise 2.5 pct in September from August-CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in September from August, notching the first monthly gain since March, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday, but year-over-year sales dropped sharply in another sign Canada’s hot housing market is cooling.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 2.5 percent in September from August. Actual sales for September, not seasonally adjusted, were down 15.1 percent from a year earlier.

CREA’s Home Price Index rose 3.9 percent in September, its smallest gain since May 2011.

