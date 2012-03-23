FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada home prices rise in February, but pace slows
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 6 years

Canada home prices rise in February, but pace slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - Canadian housing prices rose for a second straight month in February, but the size of the increase from year-earlier levels continued to shrink, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The recently launched MLS Home Price Index, which monitors housing prices in five major urban markets, rose 1.1 percent in February from January, and was up 5.1 percent from February 2011, the smallest year-over-year increase since last June. In January, prices were up 5.2 percent year-over-year.

“MLS HPI trends for February show that home price growth is generally slowing,” Gary Morse, the industry group’s president, said in a statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.