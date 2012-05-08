Canada housing starts surge in April

TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts jumped far more than expected in April due to continued strength in multiple units, which include condominiums, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 244,900 units, compared with 214,800 units in March. The March figure was revised down from 215,600 units reported previously.

The number of starts in April far surpassed the forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll, who had expected 202,000 starts.