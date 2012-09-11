FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada housing starts surge unexpectedly in August - CMHC
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Canada housing starts surge unexpectedly in August - CMHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts surged unexpectedly in August as a few large multi-unit projects in Toronto, presold in late 2010 and early 2011, broke ground, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 224,900 units in August, compared with 208,000 units in July. The July figure was revised down slightly from 208,500 units reported previously.

The number of starts in August was well above the forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll, who had expected starts to slow to 200,000 starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.