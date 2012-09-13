FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada new housing prices up 0.1 pct in July
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada new housing prices up 0.1 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Analysts had forecast 0.2 pct after similar rise in June

* Toronto/Oshawa area shows no rise, Vancouver up 0.1 pct

* Index excludes condos, which have been particularly hot

OTTAWA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - New housing prices rose by only 0.1 percent in July from June, and the Toronto and Oshawa area showed no monthly increase at all, Statistics Canada reported on Thursday.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty tightened mortgage lending rules in late June, concerned about a possible housing bubble particularly in the condo markets in Toronto and Vancouver.

However, the new housing price index excludes condominiums.

The Toronto and Oshawa area, while showing no increase from July, was up 4.6 percent from a year earlier. Vancouver was up 0.1 percent from June and down 0.8 percent from 12 months earlier.

The median analyst forecast in a Reuters survey was for a 0.2 percent increase in the national index, matching the rise in June. Year on year, contractors’ selling prices were up 2.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.