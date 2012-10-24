Canada house prices fall 0.4 pct in September from Aug - Teranet

TORONTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices dipped in September from August and year-over-year price gains slowed for the 10th straight month in yet another sign Canada’s hot housing market is cooling, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices fell 0.4 percent in September from a month earlier, only the third September drop in 13 years of data. The index was up 3.6 percent from a year earlier, the tenth consecutive month of deceleration in 12-month inflation.