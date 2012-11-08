FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada housing starts fall in October
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Canada housing starts fall in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell in October as both single and multiple urban starts slumped, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Thursday in a report that confirms further slowing in the country’s once-booming housing market.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 204,107 units in October, down from 223,995 in September. The September figure was revised up from the 220,215 units reported previously.

The number of starts in October was below the forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll, who had expected 211,500 starts.

