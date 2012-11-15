Canada home sales dip 0.1 pct in October from September - CREA

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada fell in October from September and year-over year sales were down as well, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday in the latest sign Canada’s housing market is slowing.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 0.1 percent in October from September. Actual sales for October, not seasonally adjusted, were down 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

CREA’s Home Price Index rose 3.6 percent in October, the smallest gain since May 2011.