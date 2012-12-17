FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada home sales down 1.7 pct in November from October - CREA
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Canada home sales down 1.7 pct in November from October - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada fell in November from October and year-over year sales were down as well, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday in a report that gave further evidence of a slowdown in Canada’s housing market.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 1.7 percent in November from October. Actual sales for November, not seasonally adjusted, were down 11.9 percent from a year earlier.

CREA’s Home Price Index rose 3.5 percent in November, the smallest gain since May 2011.

