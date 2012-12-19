Canadian house prices fall 0.4 pct in November from Oct -Teranet

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices dipped in November from October while year-over-year price gains slowed for the 12th straight month as Canada’s housing market continued to cool, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices fell 0.4 percent in November from a month earlier. The index was up 3.3 percent from a year earlier, the 12th consecutive month of deceleration in 12-month inflation.