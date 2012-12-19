FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian house prices fall 0.4 pct in November from Oct -Teranet
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Canadian house prices fall 0.4 pct in November from Oct -Teranet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices dipped in November from October while year-over-year price gains slowed for the 12th straight month as Canada’s housing market continued to cool, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices fell 0.4 percent in November from a month earlier. The index was up 3.3 percent from a year earlier, the 12th consecutive month of deceleration in 12-month inflation.

