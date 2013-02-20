Canadian house prices fall 0.3 pct in January from Dec - Teranet

TORONTO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices fell for the fifth month in a row in January from December and the year-over-year price gain was the smallest since 2009 as Canada’s housing market continued to cool, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices fell 0.3 percent in January from a month earlier.

The index was up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, the smallest year-on-year gain since November 2009 and the 14th consecutive month of slowing house price inflation.