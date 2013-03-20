Canadian house prices fall 0.2 pct in February from Jan-Teranet

TORONTO, March 20 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices fell in February from January, the sixth straight monthly decline, and the year-over-year price gain matched January’s modest rise as Canada’s housing market continued to cool, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices fell 0.2 percent in February from a month earlier. The index was up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, matching January’s smallest year-on-year gain since November 2009.