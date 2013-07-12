FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian home prices rose 1.0 percent in June from May - Teranet
July 12, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian home prices rose 1.0 percent in June from May - Teranet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in June from May as a seasonal uptick in sales pushed prices to an all-time high, but the annual price increase was the smallest in more than three years, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Friday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 1.0 percent in June from a month earlier and were up in every major Canadian city.

But the index was up just 1.8 percent from a year earlier, marking the smallest 12-month gain since November 2009.

