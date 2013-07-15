Canadian home sales jump in June from May -CREA

TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada jumped in June from May, notching the fourth straight monthly increase, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday in a report that showed a rebound in housing continued into the summer months.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 3.3 percent in June from the month before. Actual sales for June, not seasonally adjusted, were down 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

CREA’s home price index rose 2.3 percent in June from a year earlier.