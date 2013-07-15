FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian home sales jump in June from May -CREA
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

Canadian home sales jump in June from May -CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada jumped in June from May, notching the fourth straight monthly increase, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday in a report that showed a rebound in housing continued into the summer months.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 3.3 percent in June from the month before. Actual sales for June, not seasonally adjusted, were down 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

CREA’s home price index rose 2.3 percent in June from a year earlier.

