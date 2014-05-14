Canadian home prices rise 0.5 pct in April-Teranet

TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in April and the pace of 12-month home price appreciation accelerated slightly, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices were up 0.5 percent last month, a modest reading compared to the usual spring surge and following a flat March.

Prices were up 4.9 percent from a year earlier, an acceleration from March’s 4.6 percent price gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by W Simon)