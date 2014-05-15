Canadian home sales jump in April but fall compared to year-ago

TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada jumped in April from March as the spring market roared to life but sales were down compared to the same month a year earlier, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 2.7 percent last month from March.

Actual sales for April, not seasonally adjusted, were down 0.3 percent from April 2013.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.0 percent from April 2013, a slight slowdown from March’s 5.2 percent gain and the first deceleration in year-over-year price growth since April 2013. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by James Dalgleish)