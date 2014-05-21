Canada's Oliver does not see a housing or mortgage crisis

OTTAWA, May 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is watching the housing and mortgage market carefully, but does not see a crisis, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.

“We’re going to monitor the market, but we don’t think we’re confronting a crisis at this point,” he told CTV News.

He noted that the government had intervened a number of times to cool the market.

Oliver also said the federal budget was well on track to achieve a surplus of C$6 billion ($5.5 billion) in the fiscal year that begins next April, on top of a contingency reserve.