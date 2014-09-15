FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian home sales surge in August -CREA
September 15, 2014

Canadian home sales surge in August -CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in August from July, notching the seventh straight monthly increase and taking sales to their highest level since January 2010, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 1.8 percent last month from July. Actual sales for August, not seasonally adjusted, were up 2.1 percent from August 2013.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.3 percent from August 2013, matching July’s gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by W Simon)

