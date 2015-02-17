FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian existing home sales fall in January - CREA
February 17, 2015

Canadian existing home sales fall in January - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada slipped further in January as the drop in oil prices once again hurt homebuyer demand in the resource-dependent Western region of the country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 3.1 percent last month from December. The last monthly increase was in October. Actual sales for January, not seasonally adjusted, were down 2.0 percent from January 2014.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.2 percent from January 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

