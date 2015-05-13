FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian home prices rise in April, pace of growth slows
May 13, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian home prices rise in April, pace of growth slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in April from a month and year earlier, but the pace of the gains was slower than in March, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.2 percent last month from March. Prices were up 4.4 percent from a year earlier and hit a new national peak. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Alden Bentley)

