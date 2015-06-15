FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian existing home sales rise in May
June 15, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian existing home sales rise in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in May from April, the fourth consecutive month of gains, taking national activity to its highest level in more than five years, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 3.1 percent last month from April. Actual sales for May, not seasonally adjusted, were up 2.7 percent from May 2014.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.17 percent from May 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

