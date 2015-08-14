FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian existing home sales post second monthly drop -CREA
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian existing home sales post second monthly drop -CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada fell in July from June, the second consecutive monthly decline, as strength in the two big markets of Vancouver and Toronto could not offset weakness elsewhere, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 0.4 percent last month from June. Actual sales for July, not seasonally adjusted, rose 3.4 percent from July 2014.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.9 percent from July 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.