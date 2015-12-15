Canada sales of existing homes rise in November - CREA

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in November from October as gains in Toronto and Vancouver once again helped offset softness in other markets, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 1.8 percent last month from October. Actual sales for November, not seasonally adjusted, rose 10.9 percent from November 2014.

CREA’s home price index rose 7.1 percent from November 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)