OTTAWA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts surged in September compared with August, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 220,617 units in September from a 184,201 rate in August. Multiple urban starts rose 22.3 percent to 137,803 units, while single-detached urban starts climbed 14.5 percent to 64,045 units. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)