8 months ago
Canadian home prices rise in November - Teranet
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 1:34 PM / 8 months ago

Canadian home prices rise in November - Teranet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in November from a month earlier as prices continued to soar in Toronto, the biggest market, while Vancouver prices fell again, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.2 percent last month from October. Prices were up 11.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

