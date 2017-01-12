FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian home prices rise in December - Teranet
January 12, 2017 / 1:32 PM / in 9 months

Canadian home prices rise in December - Teranet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in December from a month earlier as prices continued to soar in Toronto, the biggest market, and Victoria, while Vancouver prices fell again, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.3 percent last month from November. Prices were up 12.3 percent from a year earlier, the largest 12-month increase since 2010. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)

