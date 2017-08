OTTAWA, May 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell in April after an unexpected surge in March as groundbreaking for both multiple and single units decreased, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts rose to 214,098 units in April. The figure for March was revised slightly lower to 252,305 units. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Paul Simao)