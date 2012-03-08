FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada new home prices edge up in January
March 8, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada new home prices edge up in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* New home prices up for 10th month in a row

* Calgary, Vancouver post the biggest increases

OTTAWA, March 8 (Reuters) - The prices of new homes in Canada edged up 0.1 percent in January from December, the 10th consecutive monthly increase, on strength in two major western cities, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The rise matched analysts’ expectations. Compared with a year earlier the index was up 2.4 percent, slightly down from the 2.5 percent year-on-year growth noted in December 2011.

The metropolitan regions of Calgary in Alberta and Vancouver in British Columbia both posted 0.3 percent advances over December. The largest region, Toronto and Oshawa, was flat.

The most significant monthly price decline was the 0.8 percent seen in Victoria, as builders cut prices to stimulate sales in a slow market.

Overall, prices were up in eight regions in January, held steady in nine, and dropped in four.

