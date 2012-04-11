Canada March housing starts beat estimates

OTTAWA, April 11 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts grew faster than expected in March due to construction of multi-family units while single detached starts decreased slightly, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 215,600 units, compared with 205,300 units in February. The February figure was revised up from 201,100 units reported previously.

The number of starts in March beat the forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll, who had expected 200,000 starts.