UPDATE 1-Canada new housing prices increase in February
April 12, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada new housing prices increase in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 12 (Reuters) - The prices of new homes in Canada grew by 0.3 percent in February from January, the 11th consecutive monthly increase, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The increase was slightly greater than the 0.2 percent advance forecast by market operators. Compared with a year earlier the index was up 2.3 percent, slightly down from the 2.4 percent growth year-on-year noted in January.

The metropolitan region of Toronto and Oshawa - which represents 26.6 percent of the overall market - was the top contributor to the month-on-month increase, growing by 0.4 percent.

The most significant monthly decline was the 0.2 percent drop observed in Vancouver, the third most important metropolitan region.

Overall, prices were up in 12 regions in February, held steady in five, and dropped in four.

