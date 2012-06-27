FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada home resale prices climb in May from April
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

Canada home resale prices climb in May from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 27 (Reuters) - Canadian home resale prices rose in May from April, hitting record highs for the second month in a row, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

Ten of the 11 metropolitan markets tracked by the index were higher and one was flat. It was the first time in nearly a year that none of the 11 markets declined.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices climbed 1.1 percent in May from a month earlier. The index was up 5.8 percent from a year earlier. It does not show actual prices.

