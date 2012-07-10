Canada housing starts bounce higher in June

TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts picked up in June as multiple urban starts in Quebec and British Columbia bounced higher, but housing construction is still expected to slow as the year progresses, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 222,700 units in June, compared with 217,400 units in May. The May figure was revised up from 211,400 units reported previously.

The number of starts in June was above the forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll, who had expected 205,000 starts.