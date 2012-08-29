FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada house prices up 0.7 pct in July from June - Teranet
August 29, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Canada house prices up 0.7 pct in July from June - Teranet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in July from June to hit a record high for a third consecutive month, but the slower pace of gains and falling prices in Vancouver suggested the housing market is cooling, the Teranet-National bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices climbed 0.7 percent in July from a month earlier. The index was up 4.8 percent from a year earlier.

