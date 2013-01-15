FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada home sales fall 0.5 pct in December from November - CREA
January 15, 2013 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Canada home sales fall 0.5 pct in December from November - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada fell in December from November and year-over year sales plummeted, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday in a report that bolstered evidence that Canada’s once-hot housing market is slowing.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 0.5 percent in December from November, the third consecutive month of declines. Actual sales for December, not seasonally adjusted, were down 17.4 percent from a year earlier.

CREA’s Home Price Index rose 3.3 percent in December from a year earlier, the smallest gain since April 2011.

