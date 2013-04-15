FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

Canadian home sales rose 2.4 percent in March from Feb-CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in March from February but year-over year sales fell sharply, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday, in a report that bolstered evidence that Canada’s once-hot housing market is slowing.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 2.4 percent in March from the month before. Actual sales for March, not seasonally adjusted, were down 15.3 percent from a year earlier.

CREA’s home price index rose 2.2 percent in March from a year earlier, its smallest gain in more than two years.

