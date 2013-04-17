FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian house prices rise 0.4 pct in March from Feb - Teranet
April 17, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 4 years

Canadian house prices rise 0.4 pct in March from Feb - Teranet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 17 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in March from February, ending a six-month string of declines, as spring home buyers breathed some life back into Canada’s cooling housing market, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 0.4 percent in March from a month earlier. The index was up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, the smallest 12-month gain since November 2009.

