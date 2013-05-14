Canadian house prices rose 0.2 pct in April from March - Teranet

TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in April from March as three strong Western markets more than offset weak showings elsewhere, while the annual gain in prices slowed, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 0.2 percent in April from a month earlier, the weakest April gain in 15 years except for the 2009 recession. The index was up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, the smallest 12-month gain since November 2009.