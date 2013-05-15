FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada
May 15, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 4 years

Canadian home sales rise 0.6 percent in April from March -CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in April from March but year-over-year sales fell, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday in a report that showed a small spring bounce in what is an otherwise slowing housing sector.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 0.6 percent in April from the month before. Actual sales for April, not seasonally adjusted, were down 3.1 percent from a year earlier.

CREA’s home price index rose 2.2 percent in April from a year earlier, its smallest gain in more than two years.


