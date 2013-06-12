Canadian house prices rose 1.1 pct in May from April - Teranet

TORONTO, June 12 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices jumped in May from April as a spring rebound in sales continued in most cities, offsetting a couple of weak markets, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 1.1 percent in May from a month earlier. It was the ninth time in 15 years that May prices were up 1.0 percent or more from April.

The index was up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, which matched the April rate and marked the smallest 12-month gain since November 2009.